OPINION | Did Ramaphosa lie or is it all a sinister plot?

“If it turns out that there’s any illegality and corruption in the way that he has dealt with this matter, I will be the first, absolutely the first to make sure he becomes accountable even if it means that I’m the one that will take him to the police station.” This is what President [Cyril] Ramaphosa said in parliament in response to [DA leader] Mmusi Maimane’s question about a certain R500,000 which was allegedly paid to Andile Ramaphosa by African Global Operations, formerly Bosasa.

