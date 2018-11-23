OPINION | SA on horns of a dilemma come 2019 poll

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s fumbling response to the Bosasa donation scandal has harmed his reputation. Yes indeedy, that R500,000 has really tarnished the aura of the human ball-gag who stood smiling and nodding while his party facilitated the theft of hundreds of billions of rand. I know. We’re not supposed to mention Ramaphosa’s impotence – or negligence – regarding state capture.

