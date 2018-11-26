OPINION | ‘The world is a very dangerous place’

The four activists were Murphy Morobe, the publicity secretary of the United Democratic Front at the time and later a senior government figure after the fall of apartheid; Vusi Khanyile, later a major SA business figure; and Mohammed Valli Moosa, who later served in Nelson Mandela's administration as minister of the environment. The fourth activist was Clifford Ngcobo.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.