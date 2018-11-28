OPINION | BCM falls flat on its policies and strategies
Councils operate a service delivery programme against a defined set of policies, plans and strategies. In doing so, they conform within legislative aspects by completing the policies and strategies with public input. It is only through buy-in of all stakeholders and by implementing policies and strategies in a consistent manner that success is ultimately achieved.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.