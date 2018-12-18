From Trump to Malema, this is the age of the hypocrite
As he shouts pay back the money but finds a cushy lifestyle for himself, Malema is echoing a global trend
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.