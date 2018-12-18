Opinion

OPINION | Court ruling on mining huge win for villagers

PREMIUM
Sonwabile Mnwana
Contributor
18 December 2018

A South African High Court has passed an important judgment putting a stop to the pervasive practice by companies to mine ancestral lands in rural areas without the villagers’ consent.

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Designers showcase at Buyel'Ekhaya Fashion Show
Breaking Point - Ashwin Willemse in his own words
X