Gender conversation in churches must happen
The saga about Rev Vukile Mehana’s secretly recorded utterances about women ministers in the Methodist church surely gave us that “big bang” start to public debate for 2019. A lot has already been said about the crude and sexist language that the Reverend used. Statements of condemnation have flowed fast from his affiliate organisation.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.