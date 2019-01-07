Opinion

Gender conversation in churches must happen

PREMIUM
Nomalanga Mkhize
Columnist
07 January 2019

The saga about Rev Vukile Mehana’s secretly recorded utterances about women ministers in the Methodist church surely gave us that “big bang” start to public debate for 2019. A lot has already been said about the crude and sexist language that the Reverend used. Statements of condemnation have flowed fast from his affiliate organisation.

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Music video for top DJ's label shot in Daily Dispatch offices
Gr 8-12 Accounting Teacher: Gretl Maree
X