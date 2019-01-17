OPINION | ANC’s 2019 manifesto: banging same drum?

PREMIUM

The ANC manifesto has come to be known for its glitzy golden promises.As appealing as the document may be to the poorest South Africans, I’m in a state of doubt. Is it just more of the same? President Cyril Ramaphosa promised to tackle some of the more difficult conundrums facing the country, namely corruption, unemployment and the ailing economy.