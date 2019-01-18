OPINION | The obvious is oozing from those manifestos

PREMIUM

Election manifestos might try to dazzle voters with promises or distract them with smoke and mirrors, but usually they really are what it says on the box: “manifesto” comes from the Latin “manifestus”, which, rather fittingly, can be translated as “obvious”. This isn’t news to South Africans. In this country you don’t need to speak Latin to see the obvious admissions of failure and obviously overblown promises in election manifestos.