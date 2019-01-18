OPINION | The obvious is oozing from those manifestos
Election manifestos might try to dazzle voters with promises or distract them with smoke and mirrors, but usually they really are what it says on the box: “manifesto” comes from the Latin “manifestus”, which, rather fittingly, can be translated as “obvious”. This isn’t news to South Africans. In this country you don’t need to speak Latin to see the obvious admissions of failure and obviously overblown promises in election manifestos.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.