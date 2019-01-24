If political parties were guys, would you date them? And that's why I won't vote...

When you are a black person in South Africa, you are constantly expected to compromise, to be okay with choosing the lesser of two evils because we’ve had worse. But this ONE time I don’t want to.

We always joke that SA needs to take a break – the same way people go on a self-what-what journey to find themselves. I think we really need that break or at least enough time to get the guy (in this case, the political party) we deserve!

Besides, who the hell do I even vote for anyway? The ANC? Where do I even begin?

The ANC is like that old guy in the club who keeps asking you out, even though he’s 20 years your senior. Kinda like that older student who really shouldn’t be in high school, but he just doesn’t know when to quit. Because all the teachers know him and trust him. He runs errands and can even skips classes because he’s now friends with the principal. He seems great until you realise he’s not really improving where it matters. As it turns out, his conduct record is ridiculous.

I mean, you don’t have to be a political analyst or even an avid follower of politics to know that the ANC (through its members) has broken every single promise THEY MADE. The very same freedom they always conveniently point out that they fought and died for, they don’t mind abusing it.