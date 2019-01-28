Biggest conundrum for whites today: how to vote for Ramaphosa, not the ANC

A few years ago, I had the privilege of addressing the Cape Town Press Club - a bunch of old and tired white males who seemed to have had too much wine in their lives. There must have been the odd woman in the group.

My address followed the publication of our [Mashele and Mzukisi Qobo] book, The Fall of the ANC: What Next?

The group clearly relished my murdering the ANC.

"For how many years do you think the party will last?" some asked.

But something was strange about the discussion.

While the group wanted the ANC to die quickly, they did not welcome my critical reflection on Nelson Mandela. They kept reminding me of his greatness.

My typical mischief kicked in. I asked the group why they did not vote for Mandela, if they loved him so much. There was a moment of silence in the room, until a courageous individual asked me: "How do you know we did not vote for Mandela?"

My retort was even more mischievous: "I know because you yourselves know that you did not vote for Mandela in 1994."

I told them that there was only person in the room who had voted for Mandela; it was me. There was no further protest. Indeed, a liar knows the truth.

My Cape Town Press Club experience is being replayed today. Whenever I address forums of white South Africans, and whenever I tell them how rotten the ANC is, they enjoy it.

But there is one man they do not want me to touch: Cyril Ramaphosa. For most whites, he is the second-best black thing that has ever happened - after Mandela. For the first time in years, white people are eager to defend a black ANC politician.

Given their voting record, one would expect them to praise Mmusi Maimane. Alas, Ramaphosa has stolen poor Maimane's thunder.

But why are white people so mad about Ramaphosa?