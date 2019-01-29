OPINION | ANC must rid itself of its corruption demons

PREMIUM

The revelations being aired at the Zondo commission about bribery and corruption at Bosasa continue to cast doubts over every aspect of government business in South Africa. If the Watsons and the Guptas had such a hold on the ANC, its leaders and government business, how far does this go? Which other business families and companies are involved? Whilst Agrizzi’s testimony in the Zondo commission is yet to be tested in the courts of law, even if half of what he revealed is true, it would still b...