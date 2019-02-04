OPINION | African women biggest losers of land grab
With traditional leaders and political movements being at the forefront of land discussions in the current debates, there is a sense that African women are seen as the primary land users or “agrarianists” of the precolonial era. By “agrarianist” here, I intend to evoke the image of command and control; the implementers of agricultural production.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.