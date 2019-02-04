OPINION | When the law comes knocking for Zuma, he will try to take everything down with him

What happens when Jacob Zuma eventually gets arrested on charges relating to state capture? This is a prospect SA, and particularly President Cyril Ramaphosa, must contend with as this will be no ordinary case.

When Zuma is held to account for crimes committed during his presidency, the case will shake the foundations of our democracy. The highest office in the land and the entire state will essentially be on trial.

It is untenable for the police and National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to continue to ignore the damning allegations piling up against the former president as the Zondo commission unfolds.

On her first day in the hot seat, the new national director of public prosecutions, Shamila Batohi, made it clear that the state capture cases are a priority. She said impunity and disrespect for the rule of law needed to stop and that the "devastating allegations" emerging from the Zondo commission must be acted on.

Batohi said that because of the unprecedented nature and complexity of the alleged crimes, she wanted a highly specialised, well-funded unit to deal with the cases.

She is obviously well aware that it will be a mammoth task to construct watertight cases. The NPA is also still infested with people who deliberately sabotaged cases or stymied prosecutions.

There is clearly a basis to pursue prosecutions against players in the Gupta and Bosasa networks. The common figure in these two corruption ecosystems is Zuma.