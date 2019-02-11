Opinion

OPINION | Crucial for Labour to be part of Eskom plan

PREMIUM
Carol Paton
Journalist
11 February 2019

Why will an Eskom in three parts be better than one big Eskom? That’s the question that President Cyril Ramaphosa did not quite answer in Thursday’s State of the Nation speech. There are some compelling reasons, though. Similar proposals have emerged from the ANC, the DA, the Eskom board, Ramaphosa’s expert task team.

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Load-shedding: What you need to know about Eskom's latest crisis
Load-shedding: What you need to know about Eskom's latest crisis
X