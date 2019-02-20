OPINION | How state capture looters are reinventing themselves as the ones to save SA

While we live in hope that the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) will develop the will and ability to prosecute big corruption cases, people like Markus Jooste and Gavin Watson continue to live their lives untroubled.

In the case of the Guptas, their legal and media strategy to project themselves as victims of the criminal justice system has helped dissipate public hostility towards them.

The bungled Estina and Duduzane Zuma cases are being used to revise the narrative around their criminality and normalise the idea of them returning to SA.

Part of the Gupta strategy is also to demonise the state capture whistle-blowers and resisters. Fortunately for them, Vytjie Mentor’s version of her interaction with them unravelled under questioning at the inquiry, and this has been used as a basis to question all other testimony against them.

Another strange phenomenon is the legitimisation of collaborators of state capture. Social media has allowed people who should be on trial for corruption to be “commentators” on politics.

And because Twitter is so overrun by troll armies and manufactured conversations, such people have a wide berth in which to participate and steer political discourse.

In the wake of the recent load-shedding crisis, people like Brian Molefe and Matshela Koko, who, in service of the Guptas, were responsible for bankrupting Eskom, have made a comeback as energy pundits.

Molefe and Koko actually have the audacity to boast about their “achievements” at Eskom and bewail the marvels they could have pulled off had they been allowed to stay on at the helm of the energy utility.

Molefe, for example, continues to project the nuclear deal as a viable answer to the power crisis and says it would have been beneficial to the country had it gone ahead.

While he was still Eskom CEO, Molefe argued that the nuclear build programme would not need to be funded by the fiscus and would “finance itself”. He claimed there were potential financiers who would be willing to take the risk up front.