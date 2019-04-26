Self-righteous FW de Klerk a case of the kettle calling the pot black

No amount of spin-doctoring and revisionism will ever change the fact that Jacob Gedleyihlekisa Zuma, the Lord of KwaDakwadunuse, and his cronies robbed and pillaged South Africa, and ran it into the ground.

You can combine the skills of Andile Mngxitama and Bell Pottinger, give them the whole century to burnish the man's image, but the truth will remain: he left a turd on the national table, and it will take generations to get rid of the smell.

That having been said, I find it disappointing that South Africans have never really called out another man who did the same.

I am of course referring to FW de Klerk. It is good that De Klerk, perhaps in an attempt to insinuate himself into the history books as the man who brought reconciliation to the country, has been in the media this week.

He has, rightly, vilified Zuma for his kleptomaniac proclivities while in office. But in doing so, he has contrived to remind those of us who "were there" that he himself was not an angel while occupying the highest office in the land.

Having ousted PW Botha, the finger-wagging Groot Krokodil, from the leadership of the then ruling National Party, and also from the position of president, De Klerk set out to make reforms within the apartheid administration.