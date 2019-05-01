FRANKLY SPEAKING: Time to note dire lessons of flood disasters

May the good Lord comfort the families of those who died in the recent heavy rains in KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape. While we know that the heavy rains were causal here, we also know that the loss of life could have been minimised. According to the Sunday Times, 1,195 RDP houses were damaged in eThekwini.

