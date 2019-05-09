ANC stuck with fixing crisis of its own making by looting the state

With voting done and dusted, it's time to face that regardless of who gets the majority in parliament and who sits at the Union Buildings, SA is a country in crisis. All is not well, that is clear.

But the ease with which various party leaders made promises and offered justifications for the "lost years", in the case of the ANC, one could not be blamed for thinking things are not as bad as they seem.

There is a lot of work to do repairing the damage to the economy, rebuilding state capacity and integrity, and restoring hope in a more equal and just society.

This election has focused on land, jobs, the crisis at state-owned enterprises, Eskom in particular, and the economy. Pronouncements on these issues made for good sound bites but glossed over the complexity of the issues that have created the crisis of a stagnant economy, rising cost of living, joblessness and deepening inequality.

At the ANC's Siyanqoba rally, president Cyril Ramaphosa promised to fix the economy and state institutions to place the country back on the trajectory to prosperity and development.

According to polls done in the lead-up to the general elections the ANC is poised to get a majority but it is likely to be its lowest yet.