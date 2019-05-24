OPINION | PIC equities head needs balancing act
The head of listed equities at the Public Investment Corp (PIC) has a nice problem on his hands. Next week he will make the final decision on whether to allow Sibanye-Stillwater to merge with Lonmin.
The head of listed equities at the Public Investment Corp (PIC) has a nice problem on his hands. Next week he will make the final decision on whether to allow Sibanye-Stillwater to merge with Lonmin.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.