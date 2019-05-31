OPINION | SA Defence Force far from fighting fit

PREMIUM

The expensive inauguration ceremony for President Cyril Ramaphosa was a well-planned event designed to send a message that SA is back in business. It was meant to draw a line under the disastrous decade of betrayal under Jacob Zuma, to restore national pride and serve as a call to action. This may have been partly achieved.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.