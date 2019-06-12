OPINION | This promotion policy does not help young
There is an official document doing the rounds that comes from a powerful committee of the Department of Basic Education containing a “proposal to implement automatic promotion in the Foundation Phase”.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.