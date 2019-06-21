Festival is good for the entire province

So how to realise that potential? Festival organisers often talk about how they prepare the stage and lay the table from which others come to feast.

And their planning and preparation is world-class.

All that planning counts for nothing, though, unless our people step up to the table and ask how they can take advantage of the opportunities the festival offers.

With the influx of visitors there is an increased need for small business to play a role – not just in terms of providing accommodation and meals to visitors, but a whole host of other services, from car washes, babysitting, selling craft and mementos, running historical tours and taking their artistic endeavour to the stages of the festival.

All of this plays a role in improving the experience of our visitors and, at the same time, helps build local business and economically empowers our people.

And as the festival grows, so too will its stature.

More and more international producers and arts and crafts buyers from other countries will visit, providing yet more opportunity for our creative sector.

It’s a mutually beneficial ecosystem in which we all play a role.

But there is a deeper purpose for the festival, again captured in the words of Kituyi: “Creative work promotes fundamental rights, such as respect for human dignity, equality and democracy, all of which are essential for humans to live together in peace.

“Its potential to make a significant contribution to the achievement of the sustainable development goals continues to gain international recognition and support.”