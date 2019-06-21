OPINION | Inadequate training sinking the country
Corroding our education system in democratic SA, from the already poor apartheid Bantu education, was always going to catch up with us. Now we are burdened with incompetent snipers and would-be assassins who can’t even do the job properly.
