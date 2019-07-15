EFF thugs are a short hop from Idi Amin, and it suits the ANC fine
In the realm of law and order, SA is a country of press releases and words of condemnation – but no action. Our leaders are very quick and spectacularly articulate on condemning acts of violence and intimidation.
They are extraordinarily poor on ensuring that the law-enforcement agencies are skilled, empowered, free and confident enough to bring the thuggish and unlawful acts of the hypocritical so-called Economic Freedom Fighters to court...
