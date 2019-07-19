OPINION | Absence of load-shedding sparks concern

So winter is almost over and you haven’t had any load-shedding? And you think that means things are going well? Think again. The fact that there’s no load-shedding should worry you a great deal. It doesn’t mean Eskom’s power stations have been fixed. Quite the contrary. It means the economy is in much worse shape than we all think. This is why...

