OPINION | Dumping of medical waste as iniquitous as BCM's neglect of it
Dangerous. Disgusting. Distasteful. How many ways are there to describe the practice of dumping medical waste at East London’s Bridle Drift Dam? The mess is made up of glass vials, needles and syringes — all dangerous items that need proper disposal at all times. ..
OPINION | Dumping of medical waste as iniquitous as BCM's neglect of it
None
Dangerous. Disgusting. Distasteful. How many ways are there to describe the practice of dumping medical waste at East London’s Bridle Drift Dam? The mess is made up of glass vials, needles and syringes — all dangerous items that need proper disposal at all times. ..
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos