Opinion

Dump platitudes, gimmicks and deal decisively with GBV

Premium
By Chiara Carter - 29 November 2022

The annual  '16 Days of Activism' campaign is intended to highlight the scourge of gender-based violence.  However, year in and year out, the grim statistics for rape, assault and murder indicate this campaign has not made as much as a dent...

