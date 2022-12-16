BEHIND THE NEWS: Fears for the local economy as power cuts turn off the taps
If water outages became a widespread reality this festive season, it would spell doom for the tourism and hospitality sector
By Asanda Nini - 16 December 2022
People in the Eastern Cape have endured water outages all year and now there are fears that, with load-shedding devastating water pumping operations, more outages could discourage tourists from visiting the province and bringing with them a much-needed holiday cash injection...
