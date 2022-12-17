OPINION | ANC turns its back on collective tradition in choosing leader

In the run-up to the 55th ANC National Conference an interesting development in the liberation movement politics has been the creep of individualism in how nominees and branches think of leadership. This is a strange and foreign tendency in the evolution of the ANC and the broader liberation movement. Leadership has always been understood as a collective effort.
Today, things seem to have changed in leadership debates. This has led to the abdication of responsibilities and a deterioration of accountability in elected leaders, and an inability of ANC structures to hold elected leaders accountable on the implementation of past conference resolutions.
Leadership debates have drifted towards 'consensus' slates, which aren't based on clear principles of what needs to change, but more about trade-offs of names for the six office bearer positions, creating a mechanistic win-win situation. This does not take into consideration society's needs and the political climate. The disconnect between ANC structures and the general masses has culminated in a so-called 'trust deficit'.
Leadership debates do not seem to find a connection between who gets elected and the challenge of trust deficit between the ANC and the electorate.
The litmus test for the branches at the 55th National Conference will be about the ability to put into place a leadership collective that understands the current political landscape and the tasks before the ANC. Not the 'us and them' syndrome engulfing modern ANC politics, clearly rooted in factional thinking.
“We will show them what we are made of. We will defeat them. We will win”. Defeating who against what?
What needs to be defeated is the enduring energy crisis, grinding poverty, deepening inequalities and escalating unemployment rates against a declining economy in SA.
Will the 55th ANC National Conference succeed in putting into place a leadership collective that will guide the ANC into finding long-lasting solutions to development challenges facing this beautiful nation?
Contrary to popular belief, within the members of the ANC there are women and men with qualities and attributes that match the task, but it is just that they are not elected. There is no leadership capability crisis in the ANC.
Sijekula Mbanga is an associate professor and South African Research and Education Chair for Human Settlements based at the Nelson Mandela University in Gqeberha. He writes in his personal capacity.
DispatchLIVE
OPINION | ANC turns its back on collective tradition in choosing leader
Image: SUMAYA HISHAM/REUTERS
In the run-up to the 55th ANC National Conference an interesting development in the liberation movement politics has been the creep of individualism in how nominees and branches think of leadership. This is a strange and foreign tendency in the evolution of the ANC and the broader liberation movement. Leadership has always been understood as a collective effort.
Today, things seem to have changed in leadership debates. This has led to the abdication of responsibilities and a deterioration of accountability in elected leaders, and an inability of ANC structures to hold elected leaders accountable on the implementation of past conference resolutions.
Leadership debates have drifted towards 'consensus' slates, which aren't based on clear principles of what needs to change, but more about trade-offs of names for the six office bearer positions, creating a mechanistic win-win situation. This does not take into consideration society's needs and the political climate. The disconnect between ANC structures and the general masses has culminated in a so-called 'trust deficit'.
Leadership debates do not seem to find a connection between who gets elected and the challenge of trust deficit between the ANC and the electorate.
The litmus test for the branches at the 55th National Conference will be about the ability to put into place a leadership collective that understands the current political landscape and the tasks before the ANC. Not the 'us and them' syndrome engulfing modern ANC politics, clearly rooted in factional thinking.
“We will show them what we are made of. We will defeat them. We will win”. Defeating who against what?
What needs to be defeated is the enduring energy crisis, grinding poverty, deepening inequalities and escalating unemployment rates against a declining economy in SA.
Will the 55th ANC National Conference succeed in putting into place a leadership collective that will guide the ANC into finding long-lasting solutions to development challenges facing this beautiful nation?
Contrary to popular belief, within the members of the ANC there are women and men with qualities and attributes that match the task, but it is just that they are not elected. There is no leadership capability crisis in the ANC.
Sijekula Mbanga is an associate professor and South African Research and Education Chair for Human Settlements based at the Nelson Mandela University in Gqeberha. He writes in his personal capacity.
DispatchLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos