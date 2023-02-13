READER LETTER | Does Pakati actually live in BCM?
By Dispatch Reader - 13 February 2023
Does Mr Pakati (BCM mayor Xola Pakati) actually reside in or has he ever driven right through the Buffalo City Metropolitan Municipality of which he is so proud? (“BCM residents can be proud of auditor-general’s city’s unqualified audit for city”, DD February 9)...
READER LETTER | Does Pakati actually live in BCM?
Does Mr Pakati (BCM mayor Xola Pakati) actually reside in or has he ever driven right through the Buffalo City Metropolitan Municipality of which he is so proud? (“BCM residents can be proud of auditor-general’s city’s unqualified audit for city”, DD February 9)...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos