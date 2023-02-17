BEHIND THE NEWS | Greater urgency needed in battle against stock theft
Economy is bleeding and people are putting their lives on the line to safeguard their livestock from heavily armed rustlers
Premium
By Sivenathi Gosa - 17 February 2023
Stock theft has plagued the Eastern Cape for decades but the raiders, who are often heavily armed and not afraid to use extreme violence to intimidate the farmers they target, appear to be stepping up their attacks...
