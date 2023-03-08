ANALYSIS | In night of few surprises, Burns-Ncamashe’s appointment stands out
Premium
By Sithandiwe Velaphi and Aphiwe Deklerk - 08 March 2023
Newly appointed electricity minister Kgosientsho “Sputla” Ramokgopa was the biggest winner of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s long-awaited cabinet reshuffle on Monday night...
ANALYSIS | In night of few surprises, Burns-Ncamashe’s appointment stands out
Newly appointed electricity minister Kgosientsho “Sputla” Ramokgopa was the biggest winner of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s long-awaited cabinet reshuffle on Monday night...
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos