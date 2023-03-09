Eskom’s latest justification is the sudden and near-simultaneous breakdown of eight power-generating units, as well as another two being brought offline because of missed coal deliveries due to the heavy rains.
Exactly a month ago we were in the same position. Stage 6 blackouts with the spectre of Stage 8 hanging over our heads like the sword of Damocles, ready to behead our stuttering economy with up to 14 hours of no power in a day.
This month we have had a state of disaster declared over the problem, the promise of a new minister and various politicians waxing lyrical about the sense of both, as well as their assertions that they could resolve the crisis in six months.
We are now looking to the sea, ever waiting for a Karpowership fleet to appear on the horizon to come to our rescue.
South Africans are so battered and bruised by the situation that many would embrace anything that could help, regardless of the price and the environmental cost — not to mention the corruption that many believe is behind both the deals and even the belief by some that the power crisis has been engineered to make it happen.
While the economy is plummeting, we are being beaten into a corner. And paying for the privilege.
Rising costs, inflation and the price of finding power solutions just to allow us to work to pay for it all are crippling people, rich and poor. But while the rich have some options, the poor suffer in silence. And in the dark.
If, as Eskom indicates, Stage 6 continues all week, or even escalates, the president will have robbed us of any last morsel of hope or trust in him to lead us. We will, no doubt, be subjected to yet another family meeting full of nothing but promises and platitudes.
At this stage, we do not need a new minister. SA needs nothing less than an angel of electricity. Some form of a higher power that can just brush aside the bungling bureaucracy and bring light back to the land.
Forget a new minister — SA needs angel of electricity
