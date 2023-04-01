×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion

READER LETTER | Electricity minister deflecting blame from government

By Dispatch Reader - 01 April 2023

Given the revelations at the Zondo Commission and  former CEO Andre de Ruyter’s comments about the power utility, it was with total disbelief that I read that the new electricity minister, Kgosientso “Sputla” Ramokgopa says fraud and corruption are not a problem at Eskom...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

“Bester incident has been a huge public embarrassment for the government,” says ...
'We want to build a capital city that works': New Tshwane mayor's plans for the ...