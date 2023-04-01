READER LETTER | Electricity minister deflecting blame from government
By Dispatch Reader - 01 April 2023
Given the revelations at the Zondo Commission and former CEO Andre de Ruyter’s comments about the power utility, it was with total disbelief that I read that the new electricity minister, Kgosientso “Sputla” Ramokgopa says fraud and corruption are not a problem at Eskom...
