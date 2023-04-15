Call it what you will, exodus of coaches, players hurting Border sport

Describing Buffalo City Metro sport as being in turmoil owing to recent reports about pending departures of the head coaches of two major bodies would be stretching it a bit.
But no-one can deny the situation is cause for concern and an indictment on the stability and sustainability of the local teams.
The first person likely to leave is EC Iinyathi coach Paul Adams after two years in charge, in which he has transformed the team from whipping boys to serious contenders in Cricket SA Division Two.
A leaked letter from Border Cricket acting CEO John Korkie revealed that Adams’s contract would not be renewed.
A few days later reports surfaced that Border Bulldogs could also part ways with their coach Lumumba Currie.
Currie is eyeing an assistant coach position at the Junior Springboks and has already been interviewed.
While this should be lauded as a boost for the Dikeni-born coach, the impact his departure will have on the Bulldogs and development of talent will be huge.
He has been battling to restore credibility to the Bulldogs team since his appointment in 2021, with even his new bosses apparently not willing to assist him.
In fact, it is under the new leadership that his job has become more difficult, with reports that he was set to be shown the door gathering momentum.
This was exacerbated by the eight-month contract he was offered when one would have hoped for a longer deal that would afford him enough time to put systems in place and set a strong foundation for the team.
His looking elsewhere should therefore not come as a surprise, especially with his track record proved by the performance of the University of Fort Hare Blues in the Varsity Shield.
Armed with World Rugby Level 3 coaching qualifications, Currie will not be found wanting in any rugby set-up, especially at developmental level.
Border Rugby have been hit by an exodus of top players in both the women and men’s teams, and while that can be lauded as giving opportunities to them to showcase their talent, it also flies in the face of maintaining stability which would be a setback to any coach.
A similar scenario is confronting Border Cricket after news of the pending departure of batsman Josh van Heerden to the Titans and fast bowler Gideon Peters to Northwest.
However Korkie is seeing it differently, describing their departure as career advancement despite the void it will leave.
Such utterances do not inspire confidence for the sustainability of BCM teams if they are content to continue as feeders of other franchises.
