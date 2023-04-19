OPINION | Official indifference to Intercape’s complaints is staggering

In essence, it is asking the court to instruct police minister Bheki Cele, Hawks boss Lieutenant-General Godfrey Lebeya, national police commissioner General Fannie Masemola, the provincial police commissioners of the Eastern Cape, Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal, Western Cape and North West and National Director of Public Prosecutions Shamila Batohi to do their jobs.
Already, all 10 respondents have indicated they will oppose the matter, according to Intercape’s correspondent attorney, Owen Huxtable.
This is tantamount to these officials denying that their job descriptions are their responsibilities.
Are those in charge of our country’s crime-fighting forces really so inept or do they just not care enough about citizens to even own up to what their jobs are?
Every quarter we read about the increasing violence being perpetrated by criminals against citizens across the country, with the Eastern Cape repeatedly taking the podium of pariahs.
Intercape’s shocking revelations on the ongoing violence being perpetrated against bus operators in the Eastern Cape — allegedly by taxi operators — underscore why crime continues to soar, despite repeated promises of plans, task forces and other action to deal with the scourge.
That the long-haul bus company had to go to court to get an order to compel then transport minister Fikile Mbalula and transport and safety MEC Xolile Nqatha to meet their constitutional duties and make a plan to stop the carnage illustrates the authorities’ lack of urgency in dealing with the problem.
Intercape has now been forced to return to court because not one of the 167 criminal complaints it reported to police over the past two years has resulted in a prosecution though the company provided them with comprehensive affidavits from witnesses as well as photographs, videos and recordings.
Shocking organised crime claims levelled against taxi bosses
Tags such as “most dangerous” and “rape capital” are used to describe our towns as violent crimes increase, while those responsible for curbing the scourge feign ignorance, or worse, display their indifference and deny all responsibility.
People should not have to resort to the courts to get an indifferent or inept government to do its primary job — keeping them safe
The civil servants and politicians in these responsible positions know well what is expected of them, as some eloquently articulate come election time — along with many promises.
But once the election dust has settled, all we see is an endless stream of media appearances, hand shaking and hollow words, repeated until they become meaningless.
If those in charge of keeping us safe cannot even own up to that being their primary role then the people of SA need to have a serious rethink about their choices. Their very survival is at stake.
