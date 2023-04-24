Have you got old debt? You could be off the hook
Collecting old, padded debt is a very lucrative business, and no doubt many consumers are paying unnecessarily because they don’t know their rights, writes Wendy Knowler
Premium
By WENDY KNOWLER - 24 April 2023
The Prescription Act is a quirky piece of law. Faced with a demand to pay a debt that’s been dormant for more than three years, a consumer can play the prescription card and refuse to pay it...
Have you got old debt? You could be off the hook
Collecting old, padded debt is a very lucrative business, and no doubt many consumers are paying unnecessarily because they don’t know their rights, writes Wendy Knowler
The Prescription Act is a quirky piece of law. Faced with a demand to pay a debt that’s been dormant for more than three years, a consumer can play the prescription card and refuse to pay it...
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos