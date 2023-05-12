After the release of the second-quarter crime statistics in September last year, we reported that the Eastern Cape had become the most dangerous province in SA.
Authorities in the province heavily criticised this publication for scaremongering, though the report was based on police crime statistics.
Instead of defending the indefensible, what the critics missed was an opportunity to provide solutions.
The reality is that most people in the province are under siege from gun violence and there seems to be no solution in sight.
What do authorities have to tell Ntombovuyo Vuvu Tsamse’s two young daughters who have been left without a breadwinner after their mother was killed in a hail of bullets in Nqanqarhu on Sunday?
Though no link has been established as yet, we are told numerous threats had been made to the primary school teacher as she was a witness in a case involving someone close to her.
She had been granted a protection order by the court against the person.
In April last year, another female teacher, Zameka Ngoyi-Kosi, from Stutterheim, was shot dead in front of her children.
Firm steps must be taken against armed thugs
Image: 123RF/ Fernando Gregory Milan
Community reeling after Nqanqarhu teacher gunned down
It is believed she was in an abusive relationship.
A month later, a Grade 12 teacher at Mgezwa High School in Lusikisiki was gunned down on his way home with colleagues from a revision camp.
Last week, a police officer was shot dead while chasing thugs who had allegedly tried to rob a cash-in-transit depot in East London.
This week, five men accused of killing two University of Fort Hare staff members appeared in the Dimbaza magistrate’s court seeking bail.
In all these cases there are guns in irresponsible hands.
Equally so there is reasonable evidence that many of the killings are hits.
People who hire and those who carry out these hits are known in our communities. They are not aliens from space.
In some cases victims report to the police that they feel threatened but little, if not nothing, is done to avert the eventual killings.
It makes no sense to investigate the matter after someone has been taken out yet the case was completely avoidable.
Where is crime intelligence as we continue to count bodies of senseless killings?
Police minister Bheki Cele has been criss-crossing the country to attend to major crime scenes. But we doubt if that is the solution.
The government needs to come up with a decisive action plan to repossess all illegal firearms.
All those found with such weapons must be locked up.
We can’t have a society which is held captive by armed thugs.
DispatchLIVE
