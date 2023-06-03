Lamati injury raises concerns over boxing’s safety
By Editorial - 03 June 2023
As the boxing fraternity is holding its collective breath for the speedy recovery of stricken Mdantsane boxer Ludumo Lamati, who is fighting for his life in a Belfast hospital, boxing is yet again taking a battering on whether it is proper to consider it as a sport when its primary objective is for competitors to maim each other...
Lamati injury raises concerns over boxing’s safety
