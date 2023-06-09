COMMENT
Comrades Marathon, where legends are born
Bill Payn’s exploits in his 1922 run still turn Comrades athletes pale with disbelief
Premium
By CHARLES BENINGFIELD - 09 June 2023
It was on my bucket list but never happened — to run the Comrades Marathon...
COMMENT
Comrades Marathon, where legends are born
Bill Payn’s exploits in his 1922 run still turn Comrades athletes pale with disbelief
It was on my bucket list but never happened — to run the Comrades Marathon...
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos