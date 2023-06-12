Spectre of Frere baby deaths scandal looms again
Premium
By Dispatch Reporter - 12 June 2023
Just hours after undergoing painful and serious c-section surgery, East London mothers are having to endure the agony of walking up a flight of stairs carrying their babies because lifts are not working at Frere Hospital...
Spectre of Frere baby deaths scandal looms again
Just hours after undergoing painful and serious c-section surgery, East London mothers are having to endure the agony of walking up a flight of stairs carrying their babies because lifts are not working at Frere Hospital...
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos