As a 23-year-old architecture graduate living in today's SA, I am captivated by the dynamic landscape of advancements in technology that shape both my personal and professional life. When I penned my thoughts for a Dispatch Youth Day feature in 2019, the developments in technology were focused on the race to Mars and the vast potential of emerging technologies.
Fast forward to the present, and the realm of Artificial Intelligence (AI) has blossomed, evoking in me both concerns about job security and a thrilling sense of possibility.
The rapid pace at which AI is evolving cannot be ignored. It is transforming the way we work, learn, and interact. While some may perceive this as a threat to job security, I choose to view it as an opportunity for growth. Embracing AI means embracing a future driven by innovation, creativity, and collaboration.
As a young professional, I am excited to harness AI to augment my creativity and problem-solving skills in the field of architecture.
Despite my enthusiasm over the possibilities offered by technological advancement, I worry about the challenges facing our country - the recurring issue of load-shedding and the energy crisis particularly. However, I believe that within this challenge lies opportunity.
SA possesses an abundance of brilliant minds, and by uniting our collective intellect, I believe we can devise innovative solutions to energy generation.
YOUTH VOICES | Embracing the technological frontier
A 23-year-old's perspective on today's SA
As an architecture student, I dream of a future where sustainable infrastructure seamlessly integrates with renewable energy sources. We have the potential to create a harmonious synergy between technology and the environment, nurturing a green and prosperous nation. I imagine cities with energy-efficient buildings, powered by renewable energy, filled with lush green spaces and this vision fills me with hope and determination.
Being a youth in today's SA means embracing the power of possibility. It means viewing technology not as a threat, but as a tool for progress.
As I embark on my journey as a young professional, I am driven by the belief that our generation has the capacity to propel our nation forward, harnessing the full potential of technology to overcome challenges and create a brighter future.
In the end, it is not just about being a 23-year-old living in today's SA; it is about being part of a generation that is poised to revolutionise the world around us. It is about embracing the transformative power of technology, leveraging AI to enhance our skills, and addressing SA's pressing energy concerns.
I believe we can build an SA that thrives on innovation, sustainability, and boundless optimism.
