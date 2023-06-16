Name: Sinoxolo Bekwa
Occupation: Walter Sisulu University graduate
When I think about June 16, I personally think of the young soldiers who have gone before us and people who have sacrificed their lives for young people like me. However, the day is also the reflection of how not much has been done to positively impact young people.
I feel like it's fine to remember the fallen heroes, but there are too few things we can be joyful about. We are sinking into depression and unemployment. When we went to varsity, our aim was to change situations back at home. None of the things we dreamt of have been accomplished so far, and for most of us we are still finding ourselves.
YOUTH VOICES | Fighting to have our voices heard
Image: SUPPLIED
Name: Sinoxolo Bekwa
Occupation: Walter Sisulu University graduate
When I think about June 16, I personally think of the young soldiers who have gone before us and people who have sacrificed their lives for young people like me. However, the day is also the reflection of how not much has been done to positively impact young people.
I feel like it's fine to remember the fallen heroes, but there are too few things we can be joyful about. We are sinking into depression and unemployment. When we went to varsity, our aim was to change situations back at home. None of the things we dreamt of have been accomplished so far, and for most of us we are still finding ourselves.
YOUTH VOICES | Unemployed graduates have to fight on
It is saddening to know that as young people we are still fighting to be heard. We are the last people on every list. Even after the sacrifices made we still need to fight to get the recognition we deserve.
We have to fight our way up on daily basis. Sometimes we are not included in decision-making and I am a living testimony of that.
DispatchLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos