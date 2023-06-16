High crime rates and the prevalence of violence in certain areas create an environment of fear and insecurity.
This not only affects personal safety but also hampers the ability to freely explore educational and career opportunities.
Addressing these security issues is essential to provide a conducive environment for the youth to thrive.
Despite these challenges, young South Africans possess immense resilience, determination and hope for a brighter future.
Many young people aspire to create positive change in their communities, pursue meaningful careers and contribute to the development of their country.
In terms of addressing the challenges faced by young South Africans, it is crucial to provide more opportunities and support systems.
This can include initiatives such as mentorship programmes, skills development workshops and increased access to quality education.
Furthermore, there should be a focus on creating an enabling environment for entrepreneurship and job creation, as well as tackling the underlying issues of inequality and unemployment.
In my opinion, these systems are in place but due to corruption they are exploited and never get to the people they are supposed to help, hence our current predicament.
I don’t think as a country we are ill-equipped; we are just mismanaged.
There is so much room and opportunity for growth if these small changes are made.
To give the youth a leg up, it is essential for the government, private sector, and civil society to collaborate and invest in youth empowerment initiatives.
By prioritising youth development and providing the necessary resources and opportunities, South Africa can harness the potential and talents of its young people, creating a brighter and more prosperous future for all.
DispatchLIVE
YOUTH VOICES | SA must harness potential and talent of its young people to prosper
Image: SUPPLIED
Name: Yamkela Lize
Occupation: Textile designer
Being a youth in South Africa comes with its own set of challenges and setbacks when it comes to securing one’s future.
As a young person navigating adulthood, there are several obstacles that can hinder progress and opportunities for personal growth and business as an entrepreneur.
One of the significant challenges for young people in South Africa is the high unemployment rate.
Despite obtaining qualifications and degrees, many graduates struggle to find suitable employment.
This issue creates a sense of frustration and disillusionment among the youth, who have invested time and effort into their education with the hope of a brighter future.
The lack of job opportunities limits their ability to use their skills and contribute to the economy, leading to feelings of stagnation and dependency.
Another challenge is the socioeconomic divide. Many young people come from disadvantaged backgrounds, where access to quality education and resources is limited.
This inequality creates a significant barrier to progress, as individuals from marginalised communities often lack the necessary support and opportunities to pursue their dreams.
Overcoming systemic barriers and bridging this gap is crucial for fostering a more inclusive society.
Moreover, crime, safety and the overwhelming outcomes of load-shedding and its effects on businesses also pose challenges for young people in South Africa.
YOUTH VOICES | Embracing the technological frontier
High crime rates and the prevalence of violence in certain areas create an environment of fear and insecurity.
This not only affects personal safety but also hampers the ability to freely explore educational and career opportunities.
Addressing these security issues is essential to provide a conducive environment for the youth to thrive.
Despite these challenges, young South Africans possess immense resilience, determination and hope for a brighter future.
Many young people aspire to create positive change in their communities, pursue meaningful careers and contribute to the development of their country.
In terms of addressing the challenges faced by young South Africans, it is crucial to provide more opportunities and support systems.
This can include initiatives such as mentorship programmes, skills development workshops and increased access to quality education.
Furthermore, there should be a focus on creating an enabling environment for entrepreneurship and job creation, as well as tackling the underlying issues of inequality and unemployment.
In my opinion, these systems are in place but due to corruption they are exploited and never get to the people they are supposed to help, hence our current predicament.
I don’t think as a country we are ill-equipped; we are just mismanaged.
There is so much room and opportunity for growth if these small changes are made.
To give the youth a leg up, it is essential for the government, private sector, and civil society to collaborate and invest in youth empowerment initiatives.
By prioritising youth development and providing the necessary resources and opportunities, South Africa can harness the potential and talents of its young people, creating a brighter and more prosperous future for all.
DispatchLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos