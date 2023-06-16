Name: Siseko Kameni
Occupation: University graduate
As a young person from the Eastern Cape, June 16 remains a day of remembrance, not only to honour young people who opposed the apartheid regime and helped our country achieve independence, but also to remind the current generation of young people of the economic hardship we face and the high unemployment rate in our province.
As someone who recently completed his Bachelor of Arts in politics, philosophy, and economics, I am concerned about the devastating consequences of unemployment, which negatively affects mental health.
This is true for many young people who are about to graduate from their university studies, as well as those who have already graduated and are dreading the worst after actively looking for work with little luck.
With load-shedding another national issue, it has an impact on productivity, disrupts production, erodes investor confidence, and blocks business growth, adding directly to youth unemployment.
The longer the lights are turned off, the more jobs are lost.
YOUTH VOICES | Unemployed graduates have to fight on
YOUTH VOICES | Youth feel the fear but persevere anyway
At home, students struggle to keep up with online programmes and accomplish deadlines, making learning challenging.
Without electricity, students have less resources for completing their tasks.
In terms of options and prospects to break free from economic challenges, we as young people are in a better position than the youth of 1976.
Our opportunity is to flourish and achieve everything we choose if we continue to work hard and dream big.
What was and still is applicable to young people is that they must be confident, unite, and face up to difficult circumstances.
