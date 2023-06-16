YOUTH VOICES | Youth feel the fear but persevere anyway

Name: Tammy Fray
Occupation: Editor
Young people in SA face overwhelming onslaughts on our potential success and possibility for a prosperous future.
Despite this, we remain innovative, creative and resilient, because the youth of the present were nurtured to know that change is the only constant.
Those of us born at the dissolution of apartheid have been raised on the sentiment by some that the country’s death is imminent.
Our nation’s myopic view of history invests in the fiction that democracy was greeted unanimously with celebration, but, having matured alongside our constitution, my sense is that freedom was met with hysteria — a hysteria that became inculcated into my generation’s relationship with SA.
This sense of underlying panic has always made us hyper-aware of the fragility of our country.
For many it orientated every aspect of our upbringing towards pursuing financial security, mindful of SA’s tendency to hand out the silver spoons to those already seated at the table weighed down in gold robes.
In short, the pervasive fear of the present is the furnace the youth of today were forged in.
The underbelly of destruction is opportunity and from my peers I have learnt that when it comes to the smell of calamity, you have the option to decide if it is rotten or just fecund with new possibilities.
In my line of work, I am fortunate enough to meet with local youth who are using their ingenuity to create opportunities for themselves despite their circumstances, usually with minimal help and support.
In a province with 42% youth unemployment, this is the essence of perseverance.
I have met young people who were retrenched from dying sectors and have gone into business with their skills and talents, turning side projects into full-time employment or pursing charitable endeavours for the benefit of their communities.
As a young person and a young editor at the GO!&Express, I cling to these stories as a source of affirmation and a means to stave off the fear about my own future in this country.
A popular sentiment I encounter from readers is the complaint that news is depressing, and that not enough coverage is given to positive stories, and I believe this reflects not necessarily a commentary on the news cycle but more so defines the function that stories in general have in our society.
People value stories for several reasons and I have come to believe in recent times that in our country, more than ever, people need stories that offer hope.
The young people in our city continue to drive stories that inspire and force media practitioners like myself to rethink our role.
Yes, democratic media exists to monitor and check the use of power, but in contemporary society it also reminds readers of the possibility that still exists in our country and its people, especially in our youth.
DispatchLIVE
YOUTH VOICES | Youth feel the fear but persevere anyway
Image: SUPPLIED
Name: Tammy Fray
Occupation: Editor
Young people in SA face overwhelming onslaughts on our potential success and possibility for a prosperous future.
Despite this, we remain innovative, creative and resilient, because the youth of the present were nurtured to know that change is the only constant.
Those of us born at the dissolution of apartheid have been raised on the sentiment by some that the country’s death is imminent.
Our nation’s myopic view of history invests in the fiction that democracy was greeted unanimously with celebration, but, having matured alongside our constitution, my sense is that freedom was met with hysteria — a hysteria that became inculcated into my generation’s relationship with SA.
This sense of underlying panic has always made us hyper-aware of the fragility of our country.
For many it orientated every aspect of our upbringing towards pursuing financial security, mindful of SA’s tendency to hand out the silver spoons to those already seated at the table weighed down in gold robes.
In short, the pervasive fear of the present is the furnace the youth of today were forged in.
The underbelly of destruction is opportunity and from my peers I have learnt that when it comes to the smell of calamity, you have the option to decide if it is rotten or just fecund with new possibilities.
In my line of work, I am fortunate enough to meet with local youth who are using their ingenuity to create opportunities for themselves despite their circumstances, usually with minimal help and support.
In a province with 42% youth unemployment, this is the essence of perseverance.
I have met young people who were retrenched from dying sectors and have gone into business with their skills and talents, turning side projects into full-time employment or pursing charitable endeavours for the benefit of their communities.
As a young person and a young editor at the GO!&Express, I cling to these stories as a source of affirmation and a means to stave off the fear about my own future in this country.
A popular sentiment I encounter from readers is the complaint that news is depressing, and that not enough coverage is given to positive stories, and I believe this reflects not necessarily a commentary on the news cycle but more so defines the function that stories in general have in our society.
People value stories for several reasons and I have come to believe in recent times that in our country, more than ever, people need stories that offer hope.
The young people in our city continue to drive stories that inspire and force media practitioners like myself to rethink our role.
Yes, democratic media exists to monitor and check the use of power, but in contemporary society it also reminds readers of the possibility that still exists in our country and its people, especially in our youth.
DispatchLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos