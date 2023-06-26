Devotion to Russia will show South Africa was on the wrong side of history
Yevgeny V Prigozhin, the Russian tenderpreneur and leader of the notoriously violent and ruthless Wagner mercenary group that shook Moscow this weekend, is a terrible human being. He goes to war for profit. His hands are dripping with the blood of innocent men, women, and children, on this continent and elsewhere...
Devotion to Russia will show South Africa was on the wrong side of history
Yevgeny V Prigozhin, the Russian tenderpreneur and leader of the notoriously violent and ruthless Wagner mercenary group that shook Moscow this weekend, is a terrible human being. He goes to war for profit. His hands are dripping with the blood of innocent men, women, and children, on this continent and elsewhere...
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos