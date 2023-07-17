Success of German deal crucial for EC rugby
For the last few weeks, leading Border and EP rugby officials have been locked behind closed doors thrashing out a way to whip the game back into shape across the Eastern Cape. Anyone who knows even the slightest bit about the game will tell you that rugby at a senior level in our region is desperate...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.