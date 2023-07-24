It is unclear how many cases go unreported because families comply with threats along with ransom demands.
Media houses are noticing a rising stream of kidnapping reports.
Of those reported on, sometimes kidnappings go wrong and victims are harmed.
In other cases, families end up paying huge sums of money to the heartless monsters operating this underworld racket.
While citizens shiver and wonder who the next individual target will be, the wound to society as a whole is grievous.
What community can afford to have kidnapping become an everyday occurrence -- a state where violent criminals brazenly take charge of the daily social fabric?
The nation is bleeding.
Many will hesitate to cross SA's borders to do legitimate business because the risk of kidnap seems too high.
Already we are losing investments to load-shedding.
Criminal gangs simply cannot be allowed to run SA into the ground in this way.
We must have law enforcement forces that work properly.
What we have in SA are mainly reactional law enforcement agencies.
This country needs proper policing, including a well-oiled and well-funded police intelligence network, to rid it of this scourge before it is too late.
DispatchLIVE
Those outside the law cannot be allowed to rule
Image: cctv
South Africa is under siege, we wrote in our weekend edition.
Kidnappings have taken such a worrying leap that wealthy people are living in fear and beefing up security around their families and businesses.
On Saturday, we carried a story of a prominent East London businessman who is still missing after he was kidnapped late last week, just as he was closing his shop in Amalinda.
His kidnappers are demanding a huge sum of money from the family.
Manhunt launched after East London businessman kidnapped
Two weeks back, East London businesswoman Zoleka Gantana and her assistant were kidnapped during a robbery of their shop in Ncera, also known as Kidds Beach.
Days later, in an example of sterling work from police acting on community tipoffs, three men were arrested as Gantana's stolen bakkie was recovered, and what are almost certainly pieces of the two women's dismembered bodies were found in a dam near Peddie.
Last year, Komani, Cofimvaba and Mthatha saw a number of such kidnapping incidents, all the victims business owners and many of them foreign nationals. Police have not managed the spectacular success of Ncera each time.
And worse: the truth is, the reported cases -- with or without returned victims, with or without arrests and convictions -- are likely just the tip of a truly frightening iceberg.
Families in pain as three appear for gruesome murder of two women
It is unclear how many cases go unreported because families comply with threats along with ransom demands.
Media houses are noticing a rising stream of kidnapping reports.
Of those reported on, sometimes kidnappings go wrong and victims are harmed.
In other cases, families end up paying huge sums of money to the heartless monsters operating this underworld racket.
While citizens shiver and wonder who the next individual target will be, the wound to society as a whole is grievous.
What community can afford to have kidnapping become an everyday occurrence -- a state where violent criminals brazenly take charge of the daily social fabric?
The nation is bleeding.
Many will hesitate to cross SA's borders to do legitimate business because the risk of kidnap seems too high.
Already we are losing investments to load-shedding.
Criminal gangs simply cannot be allowed to run SA into the ground in this way.
We must have law enforcement forces that work properly.
What we have in SA are mainly reactional law enforcement agencies.
This country needs proper policing, including a well-oiled and well-funded police intelligence network, to rid it of this scourge before it is too late.
DispatchLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos